Telangana records six percent dip in overall crime in 2020

Hyderabad: The overall crime rate in Telangana State recorded a decrease by six percent during the year 2020 compared to the year 2019.

Adressing a annual press conference Director General of Police, Telangana M Mahender Reddy said that through out the year over all 1,50,9212 cases were reported during the present year while 1,60,571 cases were reported in the year 2019.

He said Telangana police played a important role through citizen friendly initiatives , he said there has been a significant decrease in bodily offences relating to murders , dacoities, robberies , burglaries ordinary thefts, rioting, cheating chain snatching, white collar offences and road accidents.

He informed that crime rate in culpable homicide and hurt cases were increased by 0.56 per cent and 27.75 per cent respectively during the year in the state.

Of the total 1934 rape cases reported this year against 1780 cases in 2019 , the offenders in 1917 cases were known to the victims.

Telangana DGP informed that in the year 2020, the rate of recovery in property crime has been increased to 54 per cent as against 53 per cent in previous , he said out of 15934 missing persons cases were reported this year, 13376 were traced and the percentage of missing persons traced stood at 84 per cent in the state.

The conviction rate in murder cases was increased to 48.5 per cent this year against 29.4 per cent in previous and in a record, death penalty awarded in 4 murder cases during 2020 , he said.

Mahender Reddy said that that 6.65 lakh cameras have been installed across Telangana state of which 99,095 were installed this year against the target of 13 lakh cameras, he said CCTV footages were instrumental in detecting 4490 cases.

Telangana police have been Invoking Preventive detection Act(PD Act) against 350 repeat offenders during the year 2020.