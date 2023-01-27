Telangana records zero COVID cases 1st time since outbreak

Hyderabad recorded zero cases on January 16 for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, nearly 3 years ago.

Published: 27th January 2023 9:01 pm IST
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Hyderabad: The state has recorded zero cases of COVID for the first time since its outbreak in 2019.

Hyderabad had recorded the highest, 9 cases, in the last week, among other districts followed by Adilabad with 3 and Medchal Malkajgiria with two cases.

DateCases in Telangana
Jan 270
Jan 262
Jan 254
Jan 242
Jan 234
Jan 222
Jan 215
So far, 7,73,67,925 vaccines have been administered of which 10,329 and 76 were administered to people in government and private hospitals respectively.

Over 3 crore (3,24,44,133) first doses have been administered to people eligible so far of which over 8 lakh (898047) are yet to take their second dose.

Among those who have been administered both doses, over 1 crore (1,33,77,706) have taken their booster ie; precautionary dose.

