Telangana records zero COVID cases 1st time since outbreak

Hyderabad: The state has recorded zero cases of COVID for the first time since its outbreak in 2019.

Hyderabad had recorded the highest, 9 cases, in the last week, among other districts followed by Adilabad with 3 and Medchal Malkajgiria with two cases.

Hyderabad recorded zero cases on January 16 for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, nearly 3 years ago.

Date Cases in Telangana Jan 27 0 Jan 26 2 Jan 25 4 Jan 24 2 Jan 23 4 Jan 22 2 Jan 21 5

So far, 7,73,67,925 vaccines have been administered of which 10,329 and 76 were administered to people in government and private hospitals respectively.

Over 3 crore (3,24,44,133) first doses have been administered to people eligible so far of which over 8 lakh (898047) are yet to take their second dose.

Among those who have been administered both doses, over 1 crore (1,33,77,706) have taken their booster ie; precautionary dose.