Telangana registers 1K new Covid cases, tally 2.5L

Hyderabad, Nov 14 : Telangana has registered 1,050 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 2.56 lakh, even as 1,736 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections on Saturday.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of infections in the past 24 hours, 232, followed by Medhcal Malkajgiri (90), Rangareddy (75), Nalgonda (65), Khammam (61), Karimnagar (49) and Bhadradri Kothagudem (47).

Among other places, Siddipet (36), Sangareddy (29), Peddapalli (24), Mancherial (23), Jagityal and Mahabubabad (21 each).

Meanwhile, four more people succumbed to the virus, raising the southern state’s Covid toll to 1,401. On adding the new deaths, Telangana’s Covid fatality rate stands at 0.54 per cent, compared to a national average of 1.5 per cent.

However, the southern state continues to record a higher number of recoveries with 1,736 more patients recovering from the virus.

With the new recoveries, total recoveries rose to 2.38 lakh.

Telangana’s recovery rate is currently at 93.06 per cent, higher than the national average of 93 per cent.

Of the 2.56 lakh cases, active cases currently stand at 16,404.

In the past 24 hours, the state tested 41,002 samples for the virus, raising the total number of tests to 48.5 lakh.

