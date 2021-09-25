Telangana: Registration for 2021-22 scholarships will open today

Hyderabad: The Telangana e-pass website for registration of colleges and students for sanction of fresh and renewal of post-matric scholarships for the academic year 2021-22 will be opened today.

The state government grants scholarships under post-matric scholarships scheme benefitting scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), backward class (BC), economically backward class (EBC), minorities and physically challenged students.

All regulatory authorities and college managements have to ensure that colleges and students who wish to register in e-pass website upload their data up to October 24 for sanction of renewal and fresh scholarships for the academic year 2021-22.

For further details, visit the website (click here).