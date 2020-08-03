Telangana reports 11 deaths, 983 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 983 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 67,660.

With 11 more deaths, the coronavirus toll in the state rose to 551, a state government bulletin said on Monday, providing data as of 8 pm on August 2.

Out of the 983 fresh cases, 273 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), a substantial fall compared to the previous days, followed by Ranga Reddy (73) and Warangal Urban (57) districts, the bulletin said.

GHMC and few other districts which have been reporting higher numbers of positive cases saw a considerable decline in numbers on Sunday.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.81 per cent, while it was 2.13 per cent at the national level, it said.

As many as 48,609 have people recovered from the infectious disease so far, while 18,500 were under treatment.

The recovery rate was 71.8 per cent in the state, while it was 65.44 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 11,911.

The number of asymptomatic cases (of those under home isolation) was 84 per cent, it said.

The bulletin said 9,443 samples were tested on August 2.

Cumulatively, 4,87,238 samples have been tested.

Talking about age and gender wise COVID-19 positive details, it said 65.6 per cent were male, while 34.4 per cent were female.

On comorbidities status among deaths, it said the percentage of deaths due to comorbidities was 53.87 per cent.

The percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 was 46.13 per cent.

The number of vacant isolation, oxygen and ICU beds was 11,085 and 2,184 and 1,302 respectively, the bulletin said.

It said RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT testing facilities in government were 16 and 23 in the private sector.

It also said 320 rapid antigen testing centres have been set up by the government.

The bulletin provided a list oflaboratories, list of rapid antigen testing centres, details on the status of beds in government and private hospitals, the lists of containmentzones in GHMC and in different districts.

The bulletin said the government has made elaborate arrangements for treating COVID-19 patients and that sufficient beds are available in government hospitals.

The call centre number for helpline, telemedicine and grievances is 104.

People can contact 9154170960 on WhatsApp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals/laboratories, the bulletin added.

Source: PTI