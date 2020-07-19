Telangana reports 1296 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Hyderabad: As many as 1,296 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths were reported in Telangana on Sunday, according to the State Government’s Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

Number of samples tested

A total of 12,519 samples were tested for the virus out of which 1,296 tested positive, taking the total count to 45,076.

Of the 45,076 positive cases of coronavirus, 32,438 cases are cured/discharged and 415 deaths have been reported. Currently, 12,224 COVID-19 patients have been isolated and are being treated.

State-Run Gandhi Hospital has availability of 10,932 isolation beds, 2,920 beds with oxygen, and 1,329 ICU beds.

Coronavirus cases in India

With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total COVID-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The death toll has gone up to 26,816 with 543 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said the total number of cases includes 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Source: ANI