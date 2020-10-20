Telangana reports 1,486 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Abdullah FahadPublished: 20th October 2020 1:30 pm IST
Hyderabad: A total of 1,486 new COVID-19 cases, 1,891 discharges and seven deaths were reported in the state on Monday, according to Telangana government.

The State Health Department said that the total count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 2,24,545 including 2,02,577 recoveries and 1,282 deaths. The active cases currently stand at 20,686.

As many as 17,208 people are in-home or institutional isolation in the state.

On Monday, 42,299 samples were tested for the disease while the recovery rate stood at 90.21 per cent.

There are 1,076 rapid antigen testing (RAT) centres in Telangana and 44 private and 17 government testing centres of RT-PCR / CBNAAT / TRUENAT. 

