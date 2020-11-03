Telangana reports 1,536 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: As many as 1,536 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths due to the infection were reported from Telangana in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Tuesday.

The total cases due to coronavirus stand at 2,42,506 including 2,21,992 recoveries, 1,351 deaths, and 17,742 active cases. A total of 1,421 patients were discharged and 45,021 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, as many as 14,915 people are in-home or institutional isolation in Telangana currently.

Source: ANI