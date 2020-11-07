Telangana reports 1607 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1,607 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to 2.48 lakh while six more deaths pushed the toll to 1,372.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 296, followed by Rangareddy 115 and Medchal Malkajgiri 113, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing data as of 8 PM on November 6.

As many as 19,936 are under treatment and 44,644 samples were tested on November 6.

Cumulatively, 45.75 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 1,22,939, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 91.43 per cent, while it was 92.4 per cent in the country.

