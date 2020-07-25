Telangana reports 1,640 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Posted By Sameer Last Updated: 25th July 2020 7:49 am IST
Coronavirus cases in India

Hyderabad: As many as 1,640 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in Telangana on Friday, taking the total tally in the state to 52,466.

Recoveries, fatalities

According to the official data, 1,007 patients have recovered from the virus. The total number of cases include 40,334 recoveries and 455 fatalities.

Presently, 11,677 COVID-19 patients are isolated and being treated.

India reported the highest single-day spike of 49,310 coronavirus cases on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated. With 740 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 30,601.

Source: ANI
