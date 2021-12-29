Telangana reports 235 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 29th December 2021 8:39 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday reported 235 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,81,307, while the toll remained at 4,024 as no death was reported.

The number of fresh cases has outnumbered recoveries for the past few days.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 121, followed by Rangareddy district (31), a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 204 people recovered from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,73,793, leaving 3,490 active cases.

It said over 38,000 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the total so far to 2.96 crore.

The samples tested per million population were over 7.96 lakh.

The case fatality and recovery rates were 0.59 per cent and 98.89 per cent respectively.

