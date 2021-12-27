Telangana reports 3 new Omicron cases, state tally rises to 44

Active caseload in Telangana stands at 3417

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 27th December 2021 7:20 am IST
Covid positive TN couple, child's samples sent for Omicron test
Omicron cases

Hyderabad: Telangana reported three new Omicron cases on Sunday, according to the state health department.

With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state rose to 44 of which 10 patients have recovered completely and were discharged from the state-run TIMS hospital.

A total of 248 passengers arrived from “At-risk” countries at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Two samples tested positive for COVID-19. Both of the samples were sent for genome sequencing.

MS Education Academy

Two samples of the passengers travelling from countries other than “At risk” countries were tested positive on a random sampling basis for the Omicron variant.

One contact was found positive for the Omicron variant.

The state reported 109 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. As many as 190 patients recovered from the disease. The state reported 1 new death in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

The active caseload in the state stands at 3,417.

Meanwhile, India has reported more than 400 Omicron cases so far.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button