Telangana reports 301 new COVID-19 cases today, two deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday logged 301 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,59,844, while the death toll rose to 3,886 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 70, followed by Karimnagar (31) and Warangal Urban (22) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Monday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases today with 339 people recuperating from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,50,453.

The number of active cases was 5,505, the bulletin said.

It said 67,720 samples were tested today and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,50,35,959.

The samples tested per million population was 6,72,648.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 98.57 per cent compared to 1.3 per cent and 97.41 per cent respectively at the national level.