Telangana reports 3,307 new Covid-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 3,307 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to over 3.38 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,788 with eight more fatalities, the state government said on Thursday.

The Greater Hyderabad accounted for the most number of cases with 446, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (314) and Nizamabad (279), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 14.

The total number of cases stood at 3,38,045 while with 897 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,08,396.

Active cases

The state has 27, 861 active cases and over 1.06 lakh samples were tested on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, over 1.13 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.05 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national level.

Recovery rate

The recovery rate in Telangana was 91.22 per cent, while it was 88.3 per cent in the country.

According to a separate release, over 21.35 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 3.22 lakh got their second shot also as of April 14.