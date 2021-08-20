Telangana reports 359 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

By PTI|   Updated: 20th August 2021 8:43 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday recorded 359 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,54,394, while the toll rose to 3,854 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 74, followed by Karimnagar (29) and Nalgonda (25) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Friday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Friday with 494 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the total number to 6,43,812.

The number of active cases was 6,728, the bulletin said.

It said 73,899 samples were tested on Friday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined till date to 2,38,19,727.

The samples tested per million population was 6,39,971.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate was 98.38 per cent, while it was 97.51 per cent in the rest of the country, the bulletin said.

