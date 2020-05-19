Telangana reports 41 new COVID-19 positive cases

Hyderabad: Forty-one more COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 1,592.

Active cases in TS

“The cases include 1002 cured/discharged, 556 active cases and 34 deaths,” the State Health Department said in a release.

A total of 96,169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India while 36,824 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

Active cases in India

There are 56,316 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,029 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country.

Source: ANI

