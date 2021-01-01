Telangana reports 416 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Hyderabad: A total of 461 new COVID-19 cases, 617 discharges and three deaths were reported in Telangana on Thursday.

According to the state Health Department, the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,86,815 including 2,79,456 discharges and 1,544 deaths.

The active cases currently stand at 5, 815 With 1,544 deaths reported in Telangana till Thursday.

Telangana’s recovery rate stands at 97.43 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 0.53 per cent.

As many as 42,013 samples were tested yesterday and 3,674 patients are kept under home/institutional isolation.

Meanwhile, India reported as many as 20,036 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,02,86,710, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.