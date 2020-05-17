Telangana reports 42 fresh cases of COVID-19

Hyderabad: Forty-two fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday taking the total number of cases to 1,551 in Telangana.

Cases from GHMC limits

Of the 42 affected, 37 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, two from Ranga Reddy district and three migrants, according to a bulletin on coronavirus.

Twenty-one patients were discharged after treatment taking the total number of discharged patients to 992 till date, it said.

Deaths in TS due to coronavirus

So far, 34 people died of the virus while the active cases stood at 525.

Lockdown

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued the order to continue lockdown measures till May 31.

Source: With inputs from PTI

