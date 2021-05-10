Telangana reports 4,826 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana has reported4,826 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over half-a-million while the death toll stood at2,771 with 35 more casualties, a bulletin said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 723, followed by Rangareddy (324) and Medchal Malkajgiri (305), the bulletin said.

The State has 62,797 active cases and nearly 66,000 samples were tested.

The total number of cumulative cases in the State stood at 5,02,187 while with 7,754being cured, the total recoveries were at 4,36,619.

Cumulatively, over 1.36 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.67 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the State was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national-level.

The recovery rate in the State was 86.94 per cent, while it was 82.3 per cent in the country.

Meanwhile, popular Telugu actor Jr NTR, in a tweet, said he tested positive and is currently in isolation along with his family following COVID-19 protocols.

Ive tested positive for Covid19. Plz dont worry,Im doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & were following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those whove come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe, the actor tweeted.

Film journalist and actorThummala Narsimha Reddy (TNR) died here today due to Covid-19 related complications, family sources said.