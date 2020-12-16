Telangana reports 536 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 536 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 2.79 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,502.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 107, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 43 and Rangareddy 41, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on December 15.

As many as7,183 patients are under treatment and52,057 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, over 62.57 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.68 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.88 per cent, while it was 95.2 per cent in the country.

