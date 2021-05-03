Telangana reports 5,695 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 5,695 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed on Monday. A total of 6,206 patients recovered while 49 lost their lives in the same time period.

The tally of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 4,56,485. There are currently 80,135 active cases in Telangana.

The state has reported 3,73,933 recoveries while 2417 deaths were recorded as per the official report.

The recovery rate of the state is 81.91 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.52 per cent.

As many as 58,742 samples were tested for COVID infection on Sunday, taking the total number of tests conducted to 1,31,18,856. India reported 3,68,147 new COVID-19 cases and 3,417 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The daily spike had reached its peak of over four lakh cases on May 1 but came down to 392,488 cases yesterday.