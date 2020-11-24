Telangana reports 602 new coronavirus cases

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 602 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths on Sunday, according to a bulletin by the state government.

The total coronavirus cases in the state climbed to 2,64,128 including 1,433 deaths and 2,51,468 recoveries. At present, the active coronavirus cases in the state stand at 11,227.

India’s coronavirus count crossed the 91-lakh mark on Monday after 44,059 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The overall cases in the country reached 91,39,866 including 4,43,486 active cases and 85,62,641 recoveries. With 511 new deaths, the death toll mounted to 1,33,738.

