Telangana reports 721 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana registered 721 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total infection count to over 2.75 lakh while three related fatalities pushed the toll to 1,480.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 123, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 58 and Rangareddy 51, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 pm on December 8.

As many as7,661 patients are under treatment and51,402 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, over 59.19 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.59 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.67 per cent, while it was 94.6 per cent in the country.

