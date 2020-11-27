Telangana reports 761 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 761 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 2.67 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,448, the state government said on Friday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 136, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (69) and Rangareddy (55), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on November 26.

As many as10,839 patients are under treatment and 42,242 samples were tested on Thursday.

Cumulatively, over 53.32 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.43 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 95.40 per cent, while it was 93.6 per cent in the country.

Source: PTI