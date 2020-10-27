Telangana reports 837 new COVID-19 cases

SameerUpdated: 27th October 2020 9:26 am IST
coronavirus

Hyderabad: As many as 837 new COVID-19 cases and 1,554 recoveries were reported from Telangana in the last 24 hours, the state Health Department informed on Tuesday.

Active cases

With this, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 17,890 active cases and 2,32,671 recoveries.

So far, a total of 1,315 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus, including four in the last 24 hours.

Fatality rate

The case fatality rate currently stands at 0.56 per cent in the state, while the recovery rate stands at 90.14 per cent.

Source: ANI

READ:  Telangana's former Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy Passes away
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SameerUpdated: 27th October 2020 9:26 am IST
Back to top button