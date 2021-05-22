Telangana reports 850 black fungus cases; 890 vials of Amphotericin B received

Hyderabad: Amid an alarming rise in Mucormycosis (aka Black Fungus) cases in the state and acute shortage of medicine for treatment, Telangana on Saturday said that it received 890 vials of Amphotericin B (Ambisome) injections.

The Liposomal Amphotericin B (Ambisome) injection is used for treating the rare fungal infection and the demand for it has been on the rise in several parts of the state, especially Hyderabad.

Union minister for chemicals and fertilizers, D.V Sadananda Gowda announced that after a detailed review of rising number of cases of Mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23680 additional vials of Amphotericin B have been allocated to all states and union territories.

The allocation has been made based on the 8848 total number of patients across India so far. In Telangana, 350 patients are receiving treatment for the black fungal infection for which the allocation has been made.

Besides, the neighboring Andhra Pradesh received 2310 vials for as many as 910 Mucormycosis patients. Maharashtra has so far reported the highest number of patients, with approximately 2000 patients diagnosed with the infection.

Earlier on Thursday, the state government declared the black fungal infection as notified under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. Many patients are approaching the government-run ENT Hospital at Koti in Hyderabad, which has been designated to treat the fungal infection.