Telangana reports second-highest deaths due to drunken driving mishaps

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded the second-highest number of deaths in the country in road accidents caused due to driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Thursday.

According to the NCRB report, India recorded a total of 3,026 deaths due to driving under the influence of drug/alcohol in the year 2020. Telangana recorded 343 such deaths (11.3%), only behind Uttar Pradesh, which recorded 541 (17.9%) deaths due to drunken driving.

Overall, Telangana reported 19,172 cases of traffic accidents, of which 18,661 were injured and 6,882 people died.

In Hyderabad, a total of 2,064 cases of road accidents were reported in 2020, which resulted in 1,892 cases of injuries and 254 deaths.

Source: NCRB

The total number of accidental deaths in Telangana were 11,822, of which 9,868 were men and 1,954 were women. The accidental death rate stood at 31.5 per cent, which is slightly higher than the national average of 27.7 per cent.

The report also said that 262 people had died of heart attacks in the state, 24 were killed by animals and 12 died due to food poisoning. A total of 168 people died due to snake bites, and six people were killed in fires in commercial buildings. A fire at a residential building had killed at least 79 people, while nine people have died in a fire at a government building.