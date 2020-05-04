Telangana reports three new Covid-19 cases, all from GHMC limits

Hyderabad: There was more relief for Telangana on Monday as it reported only three Covid-19 cases, which took the state’s tally to 1,085.

This is perhaps the lowest number of positive cases reported in the state in more than a month. All the three cases were reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

According to the director of public health and family welfare, 40 people were discharged from hospitals on Monday. With this, the number of recoveries rose to 585.

Media bulletin

Date: May 4, 2020



Status of positive cases of #COVID19 in Telangana. pic.twitter.com/dLasx7PsYc — Minister for Health Telangana State (@TelanganaHealth) May 4, 2020

No deaths were reported during the day. The death toll stands at 29.

Officials said the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals slumped to below 500. The number of active cases now stands at 471.

Out of 33 districts of the state, not a single case was reported from three districts. No case was reported from 17 districts for the last 14 days.

The Health Department has also released data of the week-wise positive cases. It shows that the state witnessed the first big surge in the first week of April when 303 people tested positive. The third week saw 366 new cases. For the next week, the cases dipped to 97 and for the week ending May 4, the cases further declined to 76.

“There is a dip in the number of new cases which denotes that the Lockdown was very effective in containing the outbreak and prevented the impending surge of new cases. Social distancing along with all the non-pharmacological interventions are very essential and effective in containing the spread of infection,” it said.

The state had reported 21 cases on Sunday with the GHMC alone accounting for 20 cases. The state capital, one of the six red zone districts, has so far reported more than 50 per cent of all cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the authorities continued strict implementation of containment norms in Vanasthalipuram area of GHMC, which reported few cases during the last two days. Nine members of three families were tested positive in the area.

The spike forced authorities to form eight containment zones in various colonies in Vanasthalipuram. As many as 169 families in these zones have been kept under home quarantine.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.