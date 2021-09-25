Telangana residential education institutions likely to open after Dusshera

Hyderabad: The Telangana residential educational institutions are likely to commence the physical classes after the Dusshera festival in the state.

There are more than 1000 residential schools centers in Telangana in which more than 4 lakh of SCs, STs, BCs, and minority students study in different classes.

It has to be noted that in view of the covid pandemic, online classes were conducted for the students of the government residential schools during the 2020-21 academic year.

As the number of covid cases in Telangana dropped, the state government has issued an instruction to reopen the educational institutions for the current academic year 2021-22.

However, the High Court had raised objections regarding the opening of the residential schools. The court did not give permission to reopen the residential schools as it was concerned about the safety of the students.

After the court order, the Telangana government continued online classes for the students of the residential schools whereas the private and corporate schools have begun the physical classes.

Meanwhile, the state government has taken measures to sanitize the hostels as well as the classrooms and adopted the other covid-19 guidelines in compliance with the High Court order so that they can begin the physical classes in the residential educational institutions after the Dusshera festival.