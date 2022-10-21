Telangana: Results for state level police recruitment announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Friday announced the results for Preliminary Written Test (PWTs) for direct recruitment for SCT SIs (Civil) or equivalent post, SCT PCs Civil, Transport constables and Prohibition and Excise constables in August.

Of the total 2,25, 668 who appeared for SI civil 1,05,603 have qualified (46.80 percent), 5,88,891 appeared for constable and 1,84,861 qualified (31.39 percent), 41,835 appeared for transport constable and 18,758 qualified (44.84 per cent) and 2,50,890 appeared for prohibition and excise and 1,09,518 qualified (43.65 per cent).

The average marks of the 2,25,668 candidates whose OMR Sheets could be evaluated, is 47.25 marks out of 200 (23.63%), the highest mark scored is 133 out of 200 (66.5%). The modal mark – 36.80 out of 200 (18.4%) was scored by 2,176 job candidates.

Lists of police recruitment candidates who qualified for the next stage of examination i.e Physical Measurement Test / Physical Efficiency Test (PMT / PET) and lists of candidates, who did “not qualify”, are being hosted on “www.tslprb.in”. Similarly, images of OMR Answer Sheets of the PWTs can be accessed by the candidates individually by logging into their respective User Accounts.

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) conducted preliminary written tests (PWTs) for direct recruitment of 554 vacancies of SCT SIs (Civil) and / or equivalent Posts, on 7 August 2022 and for 15,644 vacancies of SCT PCs Civil and / or equivalent Posts, 63 vacancies of Transport Constables and 614 vacancies of Prohibition & Excise Constables 28 August 2022.

Total 6,03,851 candidates appeared and 1, 90,589 qualified (31.56 percent qualified). All the candidates participating in PMT / PET as detailed above have to fill their Part II (Final) application form, online, by logging into their user account on the TSLPRB website www.tslprb.in between 8 a m on 27 October 2022, and 10 p m on 10 November 2022.

It may be noted that Part-II application has to be filled while simultaneously uploading the photocopies of the relevant certificates / documents and it will take substantial time to fill-up the form completely. For the aforementioned purpose, candidates are advised to keep all the relevant certificates / documents readily available for scanning and uploading.

Candidates will not be allowed to fill up their Part-II Application after 10 pm on 10 November. Therefore, they are requested to complete the procedure well in advance without delaying it till the last moment. It may be noted that this deadline will not be extended in any circumstances and only those candidates who have satisfactorily filled their Part-II online application form will be allowed to participate in Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency tests.