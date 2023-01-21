Telangana: Revanth announces Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra from February 6

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Revanth Reddy announced that the statewide Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra will start on February 6.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday he said the yatra will last for 60 days, starting from Bhadrachalam or Mahbubnagar or Adilabad.

He said that the initial date was to start the yatra on January 26, the day when Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will come to an end. However, citing security issues, the date was postponed.

He also blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir to create obstacles for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

While the Union Budget is scheduled to be presented on February 1, the Assembly sessions on February 3 and the state budget on February 5, the Hath Se Hath Jodo yatra will commence on February 6, Revanth sad.

On January 26, the national flag along with the party flag will be unveiled in all villages, Mandals and district headquarters across the state.

“Observers will be appointed to coordinate the yatra. We will replace those who are not working responsibly and hand over the responsibilities to new ones. Action will also be taken against those who do not participate in the yatra,” Revanth remarked.

Dalitha-Girijana Atmagaurava Dandora meet on Jan 22

Revanth Reddy said the Dalitha Girijana Atmagaurava Sabha will be held on January 22 in view of a recent case filed against Nagam Janardhan Reddy falsely implicating that he humiliated a woman sarpanch.

“Even after the female sarpanch gave a statement to the deputy inspector general of police (DIG) that no humiliation was caused by Reddy, the government did not apologise for its mistake. Inthe meeting, all key leaders along with in-charge Manik Rao Thackeray will attend the meeting,” Revanth said.