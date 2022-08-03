Telangana: Revanth Reddy urges Centre to take action against KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday asked the Centre to stop making mere statements on Kaleshwaram project and take action against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

A day after Union minister for water resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat alleged that the Kaleshwaram irrigation project was built on wrong design and has engineering faults, Revanth Reddy asked him why the Centre was not taking action despite knowing the facts.

The Congress leader took to Twitter to react on Shekhawat’s statement. “Kaleswaram has become an ATM for KCR… True! KCR Kaleswaram was built for commissions… True! Kaleswaram submerged due to a design flaw…True! You don’t take action on KCR’s loot and corruption… This is also an undeniable fact,” wrote Revanth Reddy, who is also a Member of Parliament.

The Congress leader advised the Central minister to stop making statements and initiate strong action.

Addressing a public meeting organised by BJP at Yadadri on Tuesday, Shekhawat had said that Kaleshwaram was built with the wrong design.

He said that the project was built without taking any permissions, including the environmental clearance and has been used as a milch cow for making money.

On KCR’s demand for national status to Kaleshwaram, the central minister said that he wants the national status to cover up the failures and corruption, and wants a national project status.

Shekhawat also alleged that due to wrong design and faulty engineering, three pump houses of the project submerged in recent Godavari floods.