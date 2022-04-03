Telangana revenue from stamps, registration surpasses Rs 12k crore

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 3rd April 2022 10:21 am IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana State’s Department of Stamps and Registration collected a record amount of revenue for 2021-22 at Rs 12,364 crore by the end of the current fiscal year on March 31.

According to the officials, the revenue was only Rs 5,260 crore during the year 2020-21. In March alone this year, it is estimated to have earned around Rs 1,500 crore. 

The Department of Stamps and Registrations has surpassed the Rs 12,000 crore target it has fixed this year due to the upswing in the real estate sector in the state.

 This is the first time in the history of Telangana when the revenue has crossed Rs. 12,000 crores.

