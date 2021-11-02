Telangana revenue touched Rs 53k cr in first 6 months:  Finance Department

Hyderabad: The Telangana state revenue for the first six months between April to September of the current year 2021-22 touched Rs.53k crore. This income is deemed as 40% increase compared to the income last year. The state earned on an average Rs.9 K to 10k crore per month.

During the current year, due to the second wave of Corona the state’s income for April – May, and June was quite low.

The state revenue increased from July onwards. The income was more than Rs 10k crore in July and August. This is an increase of 34 % from the revenue of the same period last year

The Telangana state budget forecasted an income of Rs 1.06 lakh crore during the current financial year. The revenue earned so far is 36.11% of the forecasted amount.

The state earns its revenues from GST, stamp duty, registration fee, sale tax, excise tax, share in the central Government, and other taxes

As for the government spending, the state government disbursed Rs 5065 crore as government subsidy, Rs 14k crore has been spent on salaries and Rs. 6453 crore disbursed as pensions.