Telangana: ‘Rollback 5% GST on handloom products’, KTR writes to Modi

KTR said that due to GST imposition and the scrapping of various welfare schemes weavers are facing a lot of hardships.

Published: 22nd October 2022 8:46 pm IST
Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hyderabad: Telangana Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) urged the weavers of the state to write postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to roll back the 5 percent GST (Goods and Service Tax) on handloom clothes and raw materials in order to bring down the financial distress.

He said that he has written a postcard to the Prime Minister in order to bring the issue to the latter’s notice.

The minister launched a handloom campaign and highlighted its significance and history during India’s independence struggle.

“After agriculture, the handlooms sector is the second largest sector to generate employment. The Centre has to roll back GST on handloom products on humanitarian grounds,” KTR said.

