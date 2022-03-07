Telangana: Roof of underground mine collapses in Adriyala

Hyderabad: The roof of an underground mine in Telangana’s Adriyala (in Ramagundam) collapsed here on Monday, leading to workers getting injured. One person reportedly died in the accident, which however could not be confirmed as of now.

The incident took place at a coal mine in Adriyala’s longwall project of Peddapalli, Ramagundam on Monday morning. The roof of the underground mine reportedly collapsed. According to various local news reports, three people have been reportedly injured, while one person is dead. The deceased is believed to be the assistant manager, while the whereabouts of three other workers – Jadi Venkateshwarlu (operator), Ravinder and Pilli Naresh – are not known yet.

A support man at the mine, Meesa Veeraiah, is said to have escaped from the incident with minor injuries and is undergoing treatment at Singareni hospital.

The officials of the coal mine have stated that the accident happened at Adriyala LongWall Project of Ramagundam-III area of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Ramagiri Mandal. It is said that four miners were working at the time of the accident at the 8th seam of the mine. On learning about the accident, a rescue operation was launched by SCCL.

News reports quoted the union leaders stating that the accident took place because of lack of onsite safety measures. Prior to this, on November 2021, four coal miners were killed in a roof collapse.