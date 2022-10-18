Telangana: Rs 1 cr cash seized in poll-bound Munugode

Hyderabad: Police in Telangana’s Nalgonda district seized Rs 1 crore cash from a car heading to Munugode Assembly constituency where the by-election is scheduled to take place on November 3.

During the vehicle check at a check post near Chalmeda, the police found the cash in the car, in which the husband of a BJP corporator from Karimnagar was travelling.

The cash was detected during the checking by ‘Dynamic teams’ constituted by police in Nalgonda district. The person transporting the cash told police that it was being taken to Munugode on the direction of a BJP leader.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) alleged that the money was meant for distribution among voters.

The ruling party leaders said the incident was a clear proof that the BJP is using the money power to buy the voters.

They reiterated the allegation that BJP nominee Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has assured the BJP leadership that he will spend Rs 500 crore in the by-election.

The ruling party alleged that Rajagopal Reddy quit Congress and joined the BJP for the sake of a Rs 18,000 crore contract. Reddy recently stated that his company was awarded the contract by the Centre six months ago.

Police in Hyderabad recently seized Rs 8 crore cash in separate incidents. It is suspected that the money was being transported to Munugode.