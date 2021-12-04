Telangana: Rs 1100 cr sanctioned to set up super-speciality hospital in Warangal

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana on Saturday sanctioned Rs 1100 crores for the construction of a super-speciality hospital in Warangal.

A proposal was submitted to the government with the estimated cost to set up a super-speciality hospital at the Central Prison land as a part of Health City in Warangal.

The government order, dated December 4, sanctioned the amount for various purposes. Rupees 509 crores was sanctioned towards civil works, 20.36 crores towards water supply and sanitary works, 182 crores towards mechanic, electrical and plumbing works.

Another 45.28 crores were sanctioned towards ancillaries, 229.18 crores towards statutory provisions and taxes and 105 crores towards medical equipment and furniture adding up to a total expenditure of rupees 1100 crore.

The order advised Engineer-in-chief (r&b) Buildings, department, Managing director Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC), and Director of Medical Education, Hyderabad, to take further action in this regard.