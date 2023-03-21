Telangana: Rs 4304 cr released for Pattana Pragati scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Tuesday released Rs 4304 crore to 142 municipal bodies along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) from February 20 under its Pattana Pragati programme.

Of the total, 91.44 percent (Rs3936 crore) of funds have been already utilized for the infrastructure development under the program with Rs 2276 crore allocated for the use of GHMC and Rs 2028 crore for the remaining 141 municipalities.

Launched by the state IT minister, KT Rama Rao, the programme drew big applause from the entire country and received national awards every year.

Rs 61 crore to GHMC and Rs 55 crore to 141 municipal bodies is being given every month with a special focus on environmental protection and sanitation.

Also Read Hyderabad: KTR reviews Pattana Pragathi works

Apart from GHMC, 141 municipal bodies are collecting 4,356 tonnes of garbage every day with 2165 new sanitation vehicles having been procured to collect the garbage from the houses.

Earlier, only 2675 tonnes of garbage was collected and transported by 2548 sanitation vehicles per day.

At present, the number of sanitary garbage collection vehicles has increased to 4713 improving the sanitation situation.

A total of 1233 acres of dump yards have been set up in 141 municipalities to process the collected garbage in addition to 206 dry source collection centers to separate the garbage into wet and dry being set up.

To protect the environment, 229 compost beds have been established to convert the garbage into organic manure, and the government-sanctioned 139 fecal waste treatment plants with a capacity of 2035 kilo liters per day at a cost of Rs 428 crores in all municipalities, except GHMC.

The works of 20 plants were completed already while the works at 14 other places are in the final stages and the works undertaken at another 49 places are in various stages.

The plant works at 50 new places will be initiated soon.

Green Action Plan in the municipal corporations to promote greenery, and tree parks developed under ‘Prakriti Vanalu’ (urban natural forests) in 3468 wards in 141 municipalities is being taken up by the government.

Under this programme, 34.59 lakh saplings have been planted from 2021 to date with a large-scale plantation being undertaken under Harita Haram with a target to plant 2.14 crore saplings in 141 municipalities in the state by 2023-24.

Accordingly, 2.36 crore plants are being raised in 1012 nurseries.

As part of the Multi-Layer Avenue Plantation, various types of saplings have been planted along 1208 kilometres on 796 stretches in 141 municipalities.

So far, Rs 779 crore funds have been allocated under the green budget in 141 municipalities to develop the green cover.

Under Harita Nidhi (Green Fund), the government has received Rs 128.97 lakhs from trade license holders and Rs 14.28 lakhs from employees and public representatives as contributions.

The state government has further sanctioned 453 Vaikuntadhamams in 141 municipal bodies while the works in 297 Vaikuntadhamams have already been completed.