Telangana: RTC to operate 1,800 special buses for Sankranti

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) would run as many as 1,800 special buses during the forthcoming Sankranti festival in January 2021.

These special buses would operate in the city from January 8 to 13.

As per the report by Times of India, the number of special buses will be increased or decreased as per demand. These special buses will be operated from main points such as MGBS, JBS, CBS, Uppal X roads and LB Nagar.

Besides, 1,200 inter-state buses would be run between Hyderabad and Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

While the ticket prices for the regular services will remain the same, the ticket prices for the festival special buses will be one and half times more than the regular charges.

Likewise, Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to operate 3,607 special buses from January 8 to 13 to meet the Sankranti festival rush.