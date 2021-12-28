Telangana: Rythu Bandhu phase 8 to begin on December 28

Hyderabad: The eighth phase of the Rythu Bandhu amount distribution will begin on Tuesday. Around Rs 50,000 crore have been distributed so far since the beginning of the scheme .

So far approximately Rs 43,036.63 have been deposited in the farmers’ bank account. The state has now released a total of Rs 7,645.66 to be distributed among farmers for the Yasangi crop. The amount will be transferred to the beneficiary farmers in the next 10 days.

It is to be noted that the cut-off date to avail the scheme was December 10. The transfer of money will happen in a phased manner. The beneficiaries include farmers who own less than two acres of land followed by those with three or more.

According to a report by Telangana Today, state agriculture minister, S Niranjan Reddy said “About 66.61 lakh pattadar farmers with a total landholding of 1.52 crore acres and another 94,000 farmers with ROFR (Recognition of Forest Rights) pattas with a total landholding of 3.05 lakh acres, will benefit from the scheme.”