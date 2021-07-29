Telangana: Rythu Bandhu scheme credited for reduction in farmer suicides

Hyderabad: According to the National Crime Records Bureau report presented in the Lok Sabha, the rate of farmers’ suicide in Telangana has reduced drastically between 2017 and 2019, making the state the most farmer-friendly state in the Country.

The report presented by the union minister for agriculture Narendra Singh discussed how in the year 2017, 846 farmers died by suicide and 2018 saw 900 other farmer deaths. However, the year 2019 saw the number drop to 491.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, Telangana state agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy remarked that the effective implementation of the Rythu Bandhu scheme and other measures is responsible for the sharp decline.

“Due to the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana implemented novel schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima which instilled self-confidence among farmers to lead their lives. He strongly believes that only the agriculture sector can strengthen the rural economy which in turn can strengthen the nation,” said Reddy.

Niranjan Reddy also remarked that Telangana has recorded a 20 per cent growth in the agriculture sector as well as a 17 per cent growth in the primary sector despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

GV Ramanjaneyulu of the Centre for Sustainable Agriculture echoed Reddy’s views, who remarked that many farmers in the State have also shifted to crops having minimum support price, like cotton and paddy.

The Rythu Bandhu scheme was implemented by the Telangana government in October 2018 as the first-ever direct benefit transfer scheme for farmers. Similar schemes were followed by West Bengal and Odisha. The scheme has produced some effect as no farmer suicides were reported in West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Bihar, Harayana and other northeastern states over the last three years.