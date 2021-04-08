Telangana sanctions Rs 853 cr to strengthen Hyderabad’s flood control system

Hyderabad: To prevent a repeat of the mayhem wreaked on Hyderabad following unprecedentedly heavy rainfall in October last year, the Telangana government has drawn out an elaborate plan to strengthen the existing stormwater drain system in the city.

The plan, which includes remodelling of drains, and construction of surplus weirs, has received administrative clearance for Rs 853 crore from the state government. It covers the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, and surrounding municipal bodies.

The move, which comes in the aftermath of October 2020 flood, is aimed at preventing inundation of low-lying areas and to mitigate damages suffered due to heavy rains. The state government issued orders directing the officials to execute the works and ensure that inundation of low-lying areas do not recur.

The state government set up the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), to plan, develop and maintain a dedicated stormwater drainage infrastructure and ‘nala’ (drain) system in Hyderabad.

To speed up the pace of work, the project has been split up into 15 different packages, with tenders to be floated shortly, officials said.

The heavy rains that lashed Hyderabad last year, for more than a week, had led to massive flooding of several low-lying areas, causing untold miseries to around 40,000 families spread across the city.