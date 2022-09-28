Telangana: Satyavathi Rathod castigates Kishan Reddy for statement on Bayyaram steel Factory

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Satyavathi Rathod trained her guns against Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Tuesday when he said the steel factory under demand at Bayyaram was economically unfeasible. She alleged that the comments were made to take revenge on chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the union government had committed to building the steel plant, but has put it on hold for the past eight years.

Speaking to reporters at the TRS Legislative Party office in Hyderabad, the minister denounced Kishan Reddy’s remarks and questioned whether he had any responsibility to the state as he represents Secunderabad in the Parliament. She questioned Kishan Reddy’s contribution to Telangana’s development and said that his ministerial position served no purpose for the state’s residents.

Although the state government of Telangana supplied the requisite land, she claimed that while the tribal university in Andhra Pradesh had started operating, its creation there was being delayed by the Centre.

She further said that Bayyaram was the ideal place to build a steel mill since it contains the iron ore needed to produce steel for the next 100 to 150 years.