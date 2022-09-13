Telangana: SC families protest to be included in Dalit Bandhu scheme

Hyderabad: Numerous families belonging to the Schedule Caste category staged a protest during the ‘Prajavani’ performance inside the Karimnagar Collectorate auditorium on Monday.

The SC families who were protesting demanded their inclusion in the Dalit Bandhu Scheme.

The protestors carried pesticide bottles and threatened to commit suicide if authorities’ won’t fulfil their demand.

One of the demonstrators claimed that despite making at least ten applications, they had not yet gotten any benefits from the programme. They claimed that their applications never made it to the district office because they were buried in the Mandal-level office.

Poison! Several applicants of #Telangana Govt flagship #DalitBandhu scheme (proving one time 10 Lakh financial assistance) hold protest at the office of Karimnagar District Collector. They alleged partiality in candidate selection and threatened to commit suicide. pic.twitter.com/cM0YaQrkeC — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) September 12, 2022

One of the protestors said that the government had deposited money into their accounts, but they were unable to withdraw it because their accounts had been put on hold.

Police responded quickly to the call about the disturbance at the Collectorate auditorium and used force to remove the protestors.

According to the media report, they were promised by the administration that they would soon be a part of the plan.