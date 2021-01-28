Telangana: Schedule for intermediate exams released; check details

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Thursday released the schedule for the intermediate exams. The exams will begin from May 1 and would end on May 20.

The examination for the 1st year will begin on May 1 and the students will write their last paper on May 19.

For the 2nd year, the first paper is scheduled on May 2 and the exam ends on May 20.

Earlier, the Intermediate Board of Telangana clarified that there will be no change in the examination pattern and that it will cover 70 percent of the syllabus. While, the remaining syllabus will be imparted through assignments and projects.

In the guidelines issued by the state government, the junior colleges in Telangana will be reopened from February 1 in two shifts.

All colleges having the strength of students below 300 and having sufficient accommodation shall be permitted to run from 9.30 am to 4 pm.

Given the COVID-19 outbreak, audiovisual lectures through Doordarshan and T-SAT network channels will continue to telecast at suitable revised timings till March 31, 2021.