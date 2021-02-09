Telangana: Schedule for SSC exam released; check details

Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday released the schedule for the SSC Public Examinations, the exams to begin with the first language paper on May 17.

According to the schedule, SSC exams will conclude with the Social Studies paper on May 22. The OSSC exams will be held on May 24 and 25, while SSC vocational course (theory) is scheduled to take place on May 26.

The SSC and OSSC exams will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, and SSC Vocational course will be from 9.30 am to 11.30 am.

The timetable is also applicable to regular and private once failed candidates.

Students should also note that the performance of the candidates in the examination will be cancelled if the candidate appears in the examination centre other than the originally allotted by this office.

You can view the time table here: