Telangana: Schools suggest alternatives to compulsory Telugu mandate

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th June 2022 2:16 pm IST
Hyderabad: A cluster meeting of school principals was organised by Hyderabad Sahodaya Schools Complex (HSSC) on Thursday over the Telangana government’s mandate to make Telugu compulsory as a second language.

Telangana government seeks to make Telugu compulsory for all students from classes 1 to 10. School authorities have urged the government to consider making Telugu optional for students of Classes 9 and 10.

The authorities further suggest that Telugu could be included as part of an internal assessment and not the board exams. The HSSC members raised concerns over the challenges posed to students from other states.

“It’s hard for someone from other regions to learn and give their board exam in Telugu. It would be great if the state can implement it as an optional language,” the Principal of Pallavi Model School in Alwal, Simi Nagi was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

