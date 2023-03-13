Telangana schools to operate half-day from March 15 – Check timings

Hyderabad: The Director of School Education in Telangana on Monday issued a circular announcing that half-day schools will be implemented from March 15 until the last working day of the academic year 2022-23, which is April 24.

It will be applicable to primary, upper primary, and high schools under government, government-aided, and private management.

Timing of the schools in Telangana

As per the circular, schools in Telangana will operate from 8 am to 12:30 pm, and midday meals will be provided at 12:30 pm. However, the special classes for Class X students who are preparing for the SSC Public Examination in April 2023 will continue as scheduled, with schools that have SSC Examination Centres operating from 1 pm to 5 pm.

The circular has directed all Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers to inform schools under all managements about the new order and ensure that it is implemented accordingly.

Summer holidays for schools

Earlier, the Director of Schools Education announced that schools in Telangana will have their summer holidays starting from April 25. The holidays will be followed by the reopening of schools on June 12 to begin the next academic year.

The class X exams will now take place from April 3 to 13, while other exams originally scheduled for April 10 will now begin on April 12.