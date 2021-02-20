Telangana schools to remain closed for students of class 1 to 8

Hyderabad: Telangana school to remain closed for students of class 1 to 8 during the current academic year. The examination for these students will be conducted online.

According to a statement issued by the education department, the offline classes will not be held for 1st -8th classes and the students will have to write exams online.

Officials told that it will not be possible to maintain social distancing in these classes.

Meanwhile, the number of class 9th and 10th students attending the offline classes is not satisfactory.